CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North

Sharene Brown, left, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., discusses successes and challenges of operating a child development center during COVID-19 with Penny Shepherd, right, 319th Force Support Squadron youth center director, Audrey Peterson, second from right, 319FSS CDC director, and Alexis Holsey, 319 FSS school liaison officer, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 17, 2021. The purpose of Brown’s visit was to meet with various groups from Grand Forks AFB and discuss key Air Force issues to include living conditions, childcare and the location-based challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

