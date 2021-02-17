Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North [Image 2 of 7]

    CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Sharene Brown, left, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., discusses successes and challenges of operating a child development center during COVID-19 with Penny Shepherd, right, 319th Force Support Squadron youth center director, Audrey Peterson, second from right, 319FSS CDC director, and Alexis Holsey, 319 FSS school liaison officer, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 17, 2021. The purpose of Brown’s visit was to meet with various groups from Grand Forks AFB and discuss key Air Force issues to include living conditions, childcare and the location-based challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

    This work, CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    CSAF
    Air Force
    readiness
    Grand Forks

