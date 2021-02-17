CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North

Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., right, receives feedback from Master Sgt. Michelle Zenawick, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Staff Agency first sergeant, center, during a discussion with first sergeants at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 17, 2021. First sergeants report directly to the unit commander on topics including morale, conduct and welfare of enlisted airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

