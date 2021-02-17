Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North [Image 5 of 7]

    CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., right, receives feedback from Master Sgt. Michelle Zenawick, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Staff Agency first sergeant, center, during a discussion with first sergeants at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 17, 2021. First sergeants report directly to the unit commander on topics including morale, conduct and welfare of enlisted airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 14:56
    Photo ID: 6528391
    VIRIN: 210217-F-IH091-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.31 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North
    CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North
    CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North
    CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North
    CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North
    CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North
    CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Culture
    CSAF
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Grand Forks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT