CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North

Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., interacts with students from Nathan Twining Elementary and Middle School at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 17, 2021. Brown also met with various groups from Grand Forks AFB to include key spouses, first sergeants and mental health specialists in order to gather feedback on Air Force issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

