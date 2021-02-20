Nimitz Conducts Baptism

210220-N-DQ752-1040 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) Master Chief Jason Brown (left), Command Master Chief of the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, and Cmdr. Samuel Contreras baptize a Sailor in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

