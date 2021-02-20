Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailor Cleans Pad Eyes [Image 1 of 6]

    Sailor Cleans Pad Eyes

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles DeParlier 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210220-N-JX182-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Lucas Rock, from Chester, Ill., cleans pad eyes in the hangar bay of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68). USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles DeParlier/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 02:46
    Photo ID: 6527623
    VIRIN: 210220-N-JX182-1005
    Resolution: 4911x2888
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Cleans Pad Eyes [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Charles DeParlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Cleans Pad Eyes
    Nimitz Conducts Baptism
    Sailor Performs Tool Inventory
    Sailor Seasons Pork Ribs
    Nimitz Conducts Baptism
    Nimitz Conducts Baptism

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    underway
    aircraft carrier
    USS Nimitz CVN 68
    68
    Chester Nimitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT