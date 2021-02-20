Sailor Performs Tool Inventory

210220-N-KO930-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Alyssa Libby, from Huntington Beach, Calif., organizes a drill index in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 02:46
|Photo ID:
|6527626
|VIRIN:
|210220-N-KO930-1001
|Resolution:
|3604x2574
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
