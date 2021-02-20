Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Performs Tool Inventory [Image 3 of 6]

    Sailor Performs Tool Inventory

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Nichols 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210220-N-KO930-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Alyssa Libby, from Huntington Beach, Calif., organizes a drill index in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 02:46
    Photo ID: 6527626
    VIRIN: 210220-N-KO930-1001
    Resolution: 3604x2574
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Performs Tool Inventory [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

