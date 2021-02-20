Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Seasons Pork Ribs

    Sailor Seasons Pork Ribs

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Nichols 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210220-N-KO930-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Edward Tibbs, from Chicago, seasons pork ribs in the aft galley of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 02:46
    Photo ID: 6527627
    VIRIN: 210220-N-KO930-1005
    Resolution: 3185x2548
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Seasons Pork Ribs [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Galley
    Nimitz
    aircraft carrier
    USS Nimitz CVN 68
    Ribs

