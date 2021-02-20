Sailor Seasons Pork Ribs

210220-N-KO930-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Edward Tibbs, from Chicago, seasons pork ribs in the aft galley of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)

