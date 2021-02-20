Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Baptism [Image 5 of 6]

    Nimitz Conducts Baptism

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210220-N-DQ752-1025 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) Master Chief Jason Brown (left), Command Master Chief of the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, and Cmdr. Samuel Contreras baptize a Sailor in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

