U.S. Space Force Staff Sgt. Justin Minimo, a cyber defense operator assigned to the 374th Communications Squadron, stands in formation as he’s officially transferred to the USSF at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2021. Currently, only certain career fields are eligible to transfer to the USSF, 17 members from seven different career fields transferred at this ceremony, making a total of 20 from Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 00:56 Photo ID: 6527512 VIRIN: 210217-F-LQ985-0518 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.6 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17 Yokota Airmen transfer to USSF [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.