Yokota Air Base’s newest U.S. Space Force professionals line up for their transfer ceremony at the enlisted club, Feb. 17, 2021. Currently, only certain career fields are eligible to transfer to the USSF, 17 members from seven different career fields transferred at this ceremony, making a total of 20 from Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 00:56 Photo ID: 6527508 VIRIN: 210217-F-LQ985-0590 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.37 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17 Yokota Airmen transfer to USSF [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.