17 Yokota Airmen transfer to USSF

U.S. Air Force members from across Yokota Air Base, Japan, wait for their transfer ceremony to the U.S. Space Force to begin at the enlisted club, Feb. 17, 2021. Currently, only certain career fields are eligible to transfer to the USSF, 17 members from seven different career fields transferred at this ceremony, making a total of 20 from Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

