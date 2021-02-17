Yokota Air Base’s newest U.S. Space Force Guardians stand at attention at the end of their transfer ceremony at the enlisted club on base, February 17, 2021. Currently, only certain career fields are eligible to transfer to the USSF, 17 members from seven different career fields transferred at this ceremony, making a total of 20 from Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 00:56 Photo ID: 6527505 VIRIN: 210217-F-LQ985-0647 Resolution: 5504x3674 Size: 2.89 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17 Yokota members transfer to USSF [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.