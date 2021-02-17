Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    17 Yokota Airmen transfer to USSF [Image 3 of 8]

    17 Yokota Airmen transfer to USSF

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, officiates the transfer ceremony for Yokota’s newest U.S. Space Force Guardians at the enlisted club, Feb. 17, 2021. Currently, only certain career fields are eligible to transfer to the USSF, 17 members from seven different career fields transferred at this ceremony, making a total of 20 from Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 00:56
    Photo ID: 6527507
    VIRIN: 210217-F-LQ985-0627
    Resolution: 6016x3384
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17 Yokota Airmen transfer to USSF [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    17 Yokota members transfer to USSF
    17 Yokota Airmen transfer to USSF
    17 Yokota Airmen transfer to USSF
    17 Yokota Airmen transfer to USSF
    17 Yokota Airmen transfer to USSF
    17 Yokota Airmen transfer to USSF
    17 Yokota Airmen transfer to USSF
    17 Yokota Airmen transfer to USSF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USAF
    Indo-Pacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT