210217-N-FD648-1115 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) – Gunners Mate Seaman Daniel Cassidy, from Billings, Montana, fires a shot line to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196), during a replenishment-at-sea on aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Feb. 17, 2021. Mahan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allies and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 18:26 Photo ID: 6526656 VIRIN: 210217-N-FD648-1115 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.17 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mahan RAS [Image 10 of 10], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.