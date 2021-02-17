Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Mahan Departs for Deployment [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Mahan Departs for Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Childress 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210217-N-FD648-1051 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 17, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Cody Elliot, from Ogden, Utah, polishes a bell aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) Feb. 17, 2021. Mahan is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 18:26
    Photo ID: 6526660
    VIRIN: 210217-N-FD648-1051
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mahan Departs for Deployment [Image 10 of 10], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mahan SCAT Training
    USS Mahan Departs for Deployment
    USS Mahan SCAT Team Training
    USS Mahan Departs for Deployment
    USS Mahan RAS
    USS Mahan SCAT Training
    USS Mahan RAS
    USS Mahan SCAT Training
    USS Mahan Departs for Deployment
    USS Mahan Departs for Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    USS Mahan
    DDG 72
    Destoryer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT