210217-N-FD648-1107 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) – Sailors remove the jack-staff aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) Feb. 17, 2021. Mahan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allies and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 18:26 Photo ID: 6526661 VIRIN: 210217-N-FD648-1107 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.89 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mahan Departs for Deployment [Image 10 of 10], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.