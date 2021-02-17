Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mahan RAS [Image 5 of 10]

    USS Mahan RAS

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Childress 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210217-N-FD648-1130 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) – Sailors heave a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) Feb. 17, 2021. Mahan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allies and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

    IMAGE INFO

