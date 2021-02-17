USS Mahan RAS

210217-N-FD648-1130 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) – Sailors heave a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) Feb. 17, 2021. Mahan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allies and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021