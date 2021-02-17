USS Mahan Departs for Deployment

210217-N-FD648-1067 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 17, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Gary Nickerson, from Brockton, Massachusetts, salutes during colors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) Feb. 17, 2021. Mahan is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)
|02.17.2021
|02.20.2021 18:26
|6526649
|210217-N-FD648-1067
|4645x3547
|4.18 MB
|US
|2
|0
