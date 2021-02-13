U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss, from Fort Myers, Florida, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), captures video of the Italian navy flagship, aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), as it arrives at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 13, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 13:30
|Photo ID:
|6526569
|VIRIN:
|210213-N-ET093-0009
|Resolution:
|6385x4261
|Size:
|909.35 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor shoots video of ship [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT