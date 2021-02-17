remove paint from bit

U.S. Navy Seaman Jonathan Sutton, from Tazewell, Tennessee, removes paint from a bit aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia Feb. 17, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

