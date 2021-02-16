contractor welds

Steel America contractor Stephen Roselle, from Norfolk, Virginia, welds a track aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 16, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Justin Woods)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 13:30
|Photo ID:
|6526570
|VIRIN:
|210216-N-JW037-0009
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|901.86 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
