U.S. Navy Seaman Jonathan Sutton, from Tazewell, Tennessee, removes paint from a bit aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 13:30
|Photo ID:
|6526573
|VIRIN:
|210217-N-MN548-0010
|Resolution:
|4020x2676
|Size:
|823.25 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remove paint from bit [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT