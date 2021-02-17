RCOH Maintenance

Newport News Shipbuilding contractors lower equipment in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

