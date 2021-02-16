Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    contractor welds [Image 3 of 7]

    contractor welds

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Steel America contractor Kevin Peale, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, welds a track aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 16, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Justin Woods)

