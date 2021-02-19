210219-N-TA290-1001 PEARL HARBOR (February 19, 2021) Chief Petty Officer Jed Veg and Petty Officer Second Class Kadeem Davis, logistic specialists stationed at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, load gear into a truck to be delivered to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group via a C-2A aircraft during carrier onboard delivery operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel L. Mayberry/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 21:39
|Photo ID:
|6526049
|VIRIN:
|210219-N-TA290-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.74 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
