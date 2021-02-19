Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

210219-N-TA290-1001 PEARL HARBOR (February 19, 2021) Chief Petty Officer Jed Veg and Petty Officer Second Class Kadeem Davis, logistic specialists stationed at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, load gear into a truck to be delivered to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group via a C-2A aircraft during carrier onboard delivery operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel L. Mayberry/Released)

