Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 12 of 13]

    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Daniel Mayberry 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    210219-N-TA290-1001 PEARL HARBOR (February 19, 2021) Chief Petty Officer Jed Veg and Petty Officer Second Class Kadeem Davis, logistic specialists stationed at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, load gear into a truck to be delivered to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group via a C-2A aircraft during carrier onboard delivery operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel L. Mayberry/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 21:39
    Photo ID: 6526049
    VIRIN: 210219-N-TA290-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply
    Logistics
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    NAVSUP
    C-2A
    Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT