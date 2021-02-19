Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 9 of 13]

    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Daniel Mayberry 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    210219-N-TA290-1005 PEARL HARBOR (February 19, 2021) Petty Officer First Class Florencio Castillo, a logistic specialist stationed at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, inspects requisitions to be delivered to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group via a C-2A aircraft during carrier onboard delivery operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel L. Mayberry/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 21:40
    Photo ID: 6526046
    VIRIN: 210219-N-TA290-1005
    Resolution: 5034x3349
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Supply
    Logistics
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    NAVSUP
    C-2A
    Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD)

