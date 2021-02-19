210219-N-TA290-1010 PEARL HARBOR (February 19, 2021) Petty Officer First Class Edward Giles, a logistic specialist stationed at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, transports requisitions to be delivered to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group via a C-2A aircraft during carrier onboard delivery operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel L. Mayberry/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 21:40
|Photo ID:
|6526043
|VIRIN:
|210219-N-TA290-1010
|Resolution:
|5737x3817
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
