210219-N-TA290-1006 PEARL HARBOR (February 19, 2021) Naval Aircrewman Mechanical Second Class Tiffany Barr inspects requisitions to be delivered to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group from Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor via the C-2A aircraft on which she serves during carrier onboard delivery operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel L. Mayberry/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 21:40
|Photo ID:
|6526045
|VIRIN:
|210219-N-TA290-1006
|Resolution:
|5593x3721
|Size:
|8.21 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT