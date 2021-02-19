Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

    Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Daniel Mayberry 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    210219-N-TA290-1006 PEARL HARBOR (February 19, 2021) Naval Aircrewman Mechanical Second Class Tiffany Barr inspects requisitions to be delivered to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group from Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor via the C-2A aircraft on which she serves during carrier onboard delivery operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel L. Mayberry/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 21:40
    Photo ID: 6526045
    VIRIN: 210219-N-TA290-1006
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Supply
    Logistics
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    NAVSUP
    C-2A
    Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD)

