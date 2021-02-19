210219-N-TA290-1006 PEARL HARBOR (February 19, 2021) Naval Aircrewman Mechanical Second Class Tiffany Barr inspects requisitions to be delivered to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group from Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor via the C-2A aircraft on which she serves during carrier onboard delivery operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel L. Mayberry/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 21:40 Photo ID: 6526045 VIRIN: 210219-N-TA290-1006 Resolution: 5593x3721 Size: 8.21 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logisticians deliver high-priority requisitions to a crew providing carrier onboard delivery (COD) support to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.