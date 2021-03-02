U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Breana Bebee, 633rd Security Forces Squadron unit appointment manager, and Staff Sgt. David Griffin, 633rd SFS Non-Commissioned Officer In-Charge of training, use virtual reality training to test reactions to various use-of-force scenarios Feb. 3, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. 633rd SFS training instructors control each step of the VR training, providing an element of unpredictability to their students during training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
This work, VR Adds Another Dimension to SF Training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VR Adds Another Dimension to SF Training
