The video feed of a virtual reality training environment displays on a television screen Feb. 3, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The video feed allows 633rd Security Forces Squadron training instructors to actively follow the actions of patrolmen during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 10:14
|Photo ID:
|6525017
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-KU549-002
|Resolution:
|2817x2012
|Size:
|253.18 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VR Adds Another Dimension to SF Training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VR Adds Another Dimension to SF Training
LEAVE A COMMENT