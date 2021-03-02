Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VR Adds Another Dimension to SF Training [Image 2 of 4]

    VR Adds Another Dimension to SF Training

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    The video feed of a virtual reality training environment displays on a television screen Feb. 3, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The video feed allows 633rd Security Forces Squadron training instructors to actively follow the actions of patrolmen during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 10:14
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    TAGS

    Virtual Reality
    U.S. Air Force
    633rd Security Forces Squadron
    VR training

