U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Breana Bebee, 633rd Security Forces Squadron unit appointment manager, uses virtual reality training to test her reaction to a use-of-force scenario Feb. 3, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. In line with the Air Force’s priority of modernizing the Air and Space Forces we need, implementation of VR training ensures JBLE empowers Airmen to solve any problem before the need arises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
This work, VR Adds Another Dimension to SF Training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VR Adds Another Dimension to SF Training
