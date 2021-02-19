VR Adds Another Dimension to SF Training

Photo By Senior Airman Zoie Cox | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Breana Bebee, 633rd Security Forces Squadron unit...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Zoie Cox | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Breana Bebee, 633rd Security Forces Squadron unit appointment manager, and Staff Sgt. David Griffin, 633rd SFS Non-Commissioned Officer In-Charge of training, use virtual reality training to test reactions to various use-of-force scenarios Feb. 3, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. 633rd SFS training instructors control each step of the VR training, providing an element of unpredictability to their students during training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox) see less | View Image Page

The 633rd Security Forces Squadron recently established a new program in alignment with the Air Force priority of modernizing the Air and Space Forces we need by implementing a virtual reality system into their detailed training regimen.

The VR training was implemented to ensure JBLE empowers its defenders to experience and be prepared for real-life situations before the need arises.

“I believe the VR training sharpens our defenders’ ability to problem-solve in unique environments,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Griffin, 633rd SFS Non-Commissioned Officer In-Charge of training. “Defenders carry weapons every day and are forced to make split second decisions at a moment’s notice. The more defenders train on this decision-making process, the more confident they will be in the real world where it counts!”

The 633rd SFS have been learning the ins and outs of their new training aide for the past three months. Previous training systems were minimally portable, required multiple instructors, hundreds of moving parts and cost upwards of $100,000. The new VR training system saves the Air Force time, money and resources. The system is extremely portable, can be set up in roughly five minutes, only requires one instructor to run the system and costs approximately $10,000 per unit.

“The VR technology allows us to put our defenders in multiple environments and situations, for example I can put an Airman on the flightline, at the gate, at a traffic stop, a domestic dispute or at the shooting range, all while never leaving the training classroom,” Griffin said. “In the past we would need several individuals, locations and vehicles to simulate these scenarios. We continue to do hands-on training, but the VR gives us flexibility.”

The VR system utilizes simulated weapons that defenders carry on a daily basis such as a pistol and a Taser to make the training as realistic as possible. The instructors control each step of the VR training, providing an element of unpredictability to their students during different scenarios. They are able to actively follow the actions of patrolmen during the training and make any corrections where needed.

Griffin stated that the VR system is mainly focused on scenario-based training for Air Force Instruction 31-117, Arming Use of Force, where they can evaluate defenders on their ability to properly apply force with proportional magnitude and duration needed to control threats, and escalate or deescalate a situation as needed.

“The VR system gives you a firsthand view of how a cop would approach a situation,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Breana Bebee, 633rd SFS Unit appointment manager. “In my opinion, this makes us more prepared to react if something does happen.”

The Air Force integrates a multitude of budding technologies into daily operations in order to advance our lethality and readiness. By embracing VR training JBLE defenders are more equipped and prepared to face situations that arise and have the skills and knowledge to handle them in the most efficient way possible.

“VR is a budding technology especially for defenders,” Griffin said. “I believe with continuing improvement VR will be a staple for defenders for a long time to come.”

By integrating the hands on VR system into the 633rd SFS training regimen, defenders are provided with an immersive, yet low-threat environment that ensures they are empowered and prepared to solve problems both on a daily basis and in a deployed environment.