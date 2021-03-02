VR Adds Another Dimension to SF Training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Griffin, 633rd Security Forces Squadron Non-Commissioned Officer In-Charge of training, controls virtual reality training to test defenders’ reactions in different use-of-force scenarios Feb. 3, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The VR training allows defenders to experience and respond to a variety of use-of-force scenarios in an immersive, low-threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US