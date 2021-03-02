U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Griffin, 633rd Security Forces Squadron Non-Commissioned Officer In-Charge of training, controls virtual reality training to test defenders’ reactions in different use-of-force scenarios Feb. 3, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The VR training allows defenders to experience and respond to a variety of use-of-force scenarios in an immersive, low-threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 10:14
|Photo ID:
|6525016
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-KU549-001
|Resolution:
|2027x1448
|Size:
|180.15 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VR Adds Another Dimension to SF Training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VR Adds Another Dimension to SF Training
LEAVE A COMMENT