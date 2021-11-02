A Tanker Heist team of aircrew members receives a pre-mission brief prior to their turn in the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flight simulator at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 11, 2021. During this time, each team determined how best to execute maneuvers in accordance with KC-135 manuals and directives and Air Force tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 08:08
|Photo ID:
|6524928
|VIRIN:
|210211-F-DL164-1006
|Resolution:
|7152x4768
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
Sharpening the edge: 100th OG enhances teamwork through competition
