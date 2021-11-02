Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sharpening the edge: 100th OG enhances teamwork through competition [Image 6 of 6]

    Sharpening the edge: 100th OG enhances teamwork through competition

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A Tanker Heist team of aircrew members receives a pre-mission brief prior to their turn in the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flight simulator at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 11, 2021. During this time, each team determined how best to execute maneuvers in accordance with KC-135 manuals and directives and Air Force tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB
