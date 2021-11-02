A Tanker Heist team of aircrew members receives a pre-mission brief prior to their turn in the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flight simulator at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 11, 2021. During this time, each team determined how best to execute maneuvers in accordance with KC-135 manuals and directives and Air Force tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 08:08 Photo ID: 6524928 VIRIN: 210211-F-DL164-1006 Resolution: 7152x4768 Size: 4.78 MB Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sharpening the edge: 100th OG enhances teamwork through competition [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Mackenzie Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.