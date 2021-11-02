Sharpening the edge: 100th OG enhances teamwork through competition

U.S. Air Force Capt. Wilson Spreier, 100th Operations Support Squadron mission planning officer, observes the approach to a simulated landing strip during the Tanker Heist competition at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 11, 2021. The Tanker Heist simulator profile included 12 evaluated events under six main sections: boom operator flying proficiency, instrument approaches, landings, emergency procedures, aerial refueling and contacts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 08:07
|Photo ID:
|6524926
|VIRIN:
|210211-F-DL164-1048
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
