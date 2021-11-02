Sharpening the edge: 100th OG enhances teamwork through competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Juan Morales, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, analyzes an airport diagram during the Tanker Heist Competition at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 11, 2021. Each team had the ability to earn or lose points based on their techniques and success when accomplishing various maneuvers in the simulator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

