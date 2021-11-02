Sharpening the edge: 100th OG enhances teamwork through competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Juan Morales, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares for take-off in the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flight simulator during the Tanker Heist competition at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 11, 2021. Tanker Heist focused on pushing the boundaries of aircrew knowledge and proficiency, while ensuring aircrew members are able to communicate and instruct one another effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

