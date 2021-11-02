U.S. Air Force Capt. James Huff, 351st Air Refueling Squadron group mobility chief of operations, and Capt. Wilson Spreier, 100th Operations Support Squadron mission planning officer, prepare the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flight simulator prior to starting the Tanker Heist competition at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 11, 2021. More than 60 aircrew members participated in the event, breaking into 20 teams of two pilots and one boom operator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 08:08 Photo ID: 6524927 VIRIN: 210211-F-DL164-1084 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.29 MB Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sharpening the edge: 100th OG enhances teamwork through competition [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Mackenzie Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.