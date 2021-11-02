Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sharpening the edge: 100th OG enhances teamwork through competition [Image 5 of 6]

    Sharpening the edge: 100th OG enhances teamwork through competition

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. James Huff, 351st Air Refueling Squadron group mobility chief of operations, and Capt. Wilson Spreier, 100th Operations Support Squadron mission planning officer, prepare the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flight simulator prior to starting the Tanker Heist competition at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 11, 2021. More than 60 aircrew members participated in the event, breaking into 20 teams of two pilots and one boom operator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

    KC-135

