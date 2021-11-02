Sharpening the edge: 100th OG enhances teamwork through competition

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Grant Ringenberg, 100th Operations Group operations group training, monitors the tactics and techniques of a boom operator performing a refuel in the Boom Operator Weapon System Trainer during the Tanker Heist competition at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 11, 2021. Each boom operator was evaluated based on their contact with a receiver aircraft as well as how they instructed their pilots on making contact with receiver aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB