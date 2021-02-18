Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first [Image 5 of 5]

    Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Jose Sahagun Flores, 459th Airlift Squadron flight safety officer, left, and Capt. Nick Curren, 316th Operations Support Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Md., training officer, fly over Numazu Beach, Japan for the first time, Feb. 18, 2021. During the flight the pilots conducted various water and land training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

    This work, Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

