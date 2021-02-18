Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first

Capt. Jose Sahagun Flores, 459th Airlift Squadron flight safety officer, left, and Capt. Nick Curren, 316th Operations Support Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Md., training officer, fly over Numazu Beach, Japan for the first time, Feb. 18, 2021. During the flight the pilots conducted various water and land training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)
