Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first

Two UH1N helicopters, assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron, fly over Numazu Beach, Japan, for the first time, Feb. 18, 2021. Numazu allows the 459th AS to practice flight and landing training in coastal environments, which enhances their multi-faceted evacuation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

