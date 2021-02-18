Mt. Fuji sits in the view of a UH1N Helicopter, assigned to 459th Airlift Squadron, near Numazu Beach, Japan, Feb. 18, 2021. The flight served as the first ever landing mission at Numazu for the 459th AS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 04:53
|Photo ID:
|6524759
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-AX535-0042
|Resolution:
|6289x4197
|Size:
|23.88 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
