Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first [Image 2 of 5]

    Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Mt. Fuji sits in the view of a UH1N Helicopter, assigned to 459th Airlift Squadron, near Numazu Beach, Japan, Feb. 18, 2021. The flight served as the first ever landing mission at Numazu for the 459th AS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 04:53
    Photo ID: 6524759
    VIRIN: 210218-F-AX535-0042
    Resolution: 6289x4197
    Size: 23.88 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first
    Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first
    Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first
    Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first
    Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S.F.J.
    5th Air Force"
    "374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT