Two UH1N helicopters, assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron, conduct landing maneuvers at Numazu Beach, Japan, for the first time Feb. 18, 2021. Specific flight and landing procedures had to be considered because of beach’s rocky and sandy terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 04:53
|Photo ID:
|6524761
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-AX535-0149
|Resolution:
|7130x4759
|Size:
|21.01 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT