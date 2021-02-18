Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first [Image 1 of 5]

    Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron plan a first ever landing operation at Numazu Beach, Japan, Feb. 18, 2021. All pertinent information was rehearsed prior to execution to ensure a successful operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    459th Airlift Squadron
    5th Air Force"
    "374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

