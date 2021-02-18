Airmen assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron plan a first ever landing operation at Numazu Beach, Japan, Feb. 18, 2021. All pertinent information was rehearsed prior to execution to ensure a successful operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 04:53 Photo ID: 6524758 VIRIN: 210218-F-AX535-0008 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 18.45 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Numazu Beach Landing, a 459th AS first [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.