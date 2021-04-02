LOTS of training

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 10th Transportation Battalion (Terminal) assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis conduct a Logistics Over-the-Shore (LOTS) training at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2021. The training provided personnel and equipment readiness, ensuring success of future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)

