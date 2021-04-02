LOTS of training

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 10th Transportation Battalion (Terminal) assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis prepare to load a Humvee onto a landing craft mechanized (LCM) during a Logistics Over-the-Shore (LOTS) training at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2021. The battalion deploys worldwide to provide watercraft and maintenance assets to conduct Combined, Joint and or Service LOTS, Intra-theater lift and riverine operations in support of the operational commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)

Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US