LOTS of training

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 10th Transportation Battalion (Terminal) assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis check an inventory computer during a Logistics Over-the-Shore (LOTS) training at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2021. The training was successful due to the collective efforts of: the 492nd Transportation Detachment (Harbormaster), 558th Transportation Company, 359th Inland Cargo Transfer Company and 149th Seaport Operations Company. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)

