U.S. Army Soldiers from the 10th Transportation Battalion (Terminal) assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis check an inventory computer during a Logistics Over-the-Shore (LOTS) training at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2021. The training was successful due to the collective efforts of: the 492nd Transportation Detachment (Harbormaster), 558th Transportation Company, 359th Inland Cargo Transfer Company and 149th Seaport Operations Company. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 10:02
|Photo ID:
|6521533
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-ML658-1082
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LOTS of training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anthony Nin Leclerec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
