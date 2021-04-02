U.S. Army Soldiers from the 10th Transportation Battalion (Terminal) assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis offload a Humvee from a landing craft mechanized (LCM) during a Logistics Over-the-Shore (LOTS) training at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2021. The battalion deploys worldwide to provide watercraft and maintenance assets to conduct Combined, Joint and or Service LOTS, Intra-theater lift and riverine operations in support of the operational commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 10:02
|Photo ID:
|6521537
|VIRIN:
|210204-F-ML658-1181
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, LOTS of training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anthony Nin Leclerec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
