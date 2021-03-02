LOTS of training

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 10th Transportation Battalion (Terminal) assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis prepare a boardwalk to offload vehicles on the shore during a Logistics Over-the-Shore (LOTS) training at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2021. The battalion provides support to the battalion command group and staff in conducting worldwide terminal, distribution and sustainment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)
02.03.2021
02.16.2021
|6521534
|210203-F-ML658-1124
|6048x4024
|2.24 MB
JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|2
|0
