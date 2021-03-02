Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LOTS of training [Image 4 of 8]

    LOTS of training

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 10th Transportation Battalion (Terminal) assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis prepare a boardwalk to offload vehicles on the shore during a Logistics Over-the-Shore (LOTS) training at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2021. The battalion provides support to the battalion command group and staff in conducting worldwide terminal, distribution and sustainment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 10:02
    Photo ID: 6521534
    VIRIN: 210203-F-ML658-1124
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LOTS of training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anthony Nin Leclerec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LOTS of training
    LOTS of training
    LOTS of training
    LOTS of training
    LOTS of training
    LOTS of training
    LOTS of training
    LOTS of training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LOTS of training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    U.S. Army
    Training
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Logistics Over-the-Shore
    10th Transportation Battalion (Terminal)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT