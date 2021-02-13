Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line static display

Michael Paulovich, Joint Region Marianas executive director, right, speaks with Phillip Santos, Guam Chamber of Commerce Armed Forces Committee chairman, during an Exercise Cope North aircraft static display at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alana Chargualaf)

